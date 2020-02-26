Eight people have been charged with trafficking cocaine as a result of an RCMP investigation into outlaw motorcycle gangs called Project Barbarian.

Six of those charged are members of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, also known as the Outlaws MC, or members of its support club the Fallen Few. Project Barbarian was a joint initiative between RCMP NL’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit and the Grand-Falls Windsor RCMP. The RCMP Emergency Response Team assisted in the arrests and containment of the Outlaws MC clubhouse* located in Grand Falls-Windsor.

“Project Barbarian reflects our priority to disrupt inter-provincial criminal networks responsible for the distribution of illegal drugs in our communities,” said Staff Sergeant Stefan Thoms. “Much of the drugs on our streets are due to organized crime, which includes 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs. These gangs often try to fool the public into believing that they are just motorcycle enthusiasts who give back to the community. That is simply not true. They are known for criminal activities, as we see here with many of those arrested being members and associates of the Outlaws MC. We will continue our work to target drug trafficking networks and lay charges wherever appropriate.

Charges laid:

Timothy Andrews, age 28 of Grand Falls Windsor, member of the Fallen Few: One count Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

Ryan Ballard, age 28 of Grand Falls-Windsor, probate* (probationary) member of the Outlaws MC: One count Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

Alonzo Brown, 62 years old of Peterview: One count Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

Anthony Chow, age 33 of Grand Falls-Windsor, member of the Outlaws MC: One count Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Michael Hayes, age 22 of Grand Falls-Windsor, member of the Fallen Few: Two counts Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

Tyson Higgins, age 27 of Botwood: Two counts Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

Dean Langdon, age 25 of Grand Falls Windsor, member of the Fallen Few: One count Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

Jimmy Lee Newman, age 36 of Grand Falls-Windsor, member of the Fallen Few: One count Trafficking cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA

The investigation included a search of the Outlaws MC clubhouse in Grand Falls-Windsor. Multiple items were seized:

Cocaine

Several telecommunication devices

Drug paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking

One full patch Outlaws MC Vest

Two probationary Outlaws MC Vests

Clothing and support gear related to the Outlaws MC and the Fallen Few

Items related to the structure and organization of the Outlaws MC and the Fallen Few

BACKGROUNDER

Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Terms

1%er: An outlaw motorcycle gang member who wears a diamond shaped patch, pin or tattoo with 1% in the center, signifying that the wearer is an outlaw biker and someone who refuses to conform to the norms and laws of society.

Clubhouse: The regular meeting space for the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, also known as a bunker.

Colours: The official uniform of all Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs, consisting of a sleeveless leather or denim jacket with the club logo on the back and various other patches and pins attached to the front.

Full Patch: This refers to a three-piece patch on the back of the biker vest, including a top rocker, the club symbol in the centre and a bottom rocker. The top rocker will include the name of the club, and the bottom rocker will be the area/region/or city to which the club is associated.

MC: Motorcycle Club

Probate or Probationary: The applicant or probationary period to join the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Rocker: A gang patch of a Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member`s vest, denoting club status or affiliations.

Support Club: A subordinate gang that receives orders and acts under the direction of a dominant gang. A support club is often a labour pool for the stronger gang.

Support Gear: Clothing, jackets, jewellery and other items that display the colours and logo of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and are typically sold by the club.