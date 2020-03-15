Programs will continue at College of the North Atlantic, but students will be advised this week if courses move to online instruction, the college announced Sunday evening.

President and CEO Bruce Hollett says the college’s response to COVID-19 remains fluid and represents an unprecedented time in its history.

“We have been monitoring all available public health information to ensure that our decisions regarding operations (program delivery, staffing, events) are as current and relevant as possible,” he said. “We ask everyone to monitor our social media networks and website for the most up-to-date information. The impact of COVID-19 is constantly changing, and our decisions will have to adapt accordingly.”

In addition to the information outlined in a media release Friday, March 13 (link here), CNA’s Emergency Response Team has determined the following actions be taken effective immediately:

College of the North Atlantic is committed to maintain the academic term for students at this time. As such, all programs will continue to be delivered. Students will be advised this week whether their program will move to online delivery. The college is assessing where this can be achieved in an effort to minimize populations sizes on campus and to support social distancing;

Members of the public are asked not to visit campuses at this time and to call the campus or visit our website for information;

Employees will continue to work on campus using technology to support across campus communication and limit face-to-face and larger group meetings;

Work placements and clinical/practical will continue unless otherwise notified;

Residences will remain open, and cafeteria services will remain in place only at the campuses with residence facilities;

Daycare centres will remain open;

Computer labs and Learning Commons areas will remain open for students only; and,

Customized and Continuous Learning programs will only continue in instances that have been deemed essential to business continuity in the province, as well as workplace health and safety protocols only will continue (for questions about these courses, contact your local campus).

Hollett added that CNA is committed to enhancing safety protocols and social distancing, while also maintaining the delivery of the academic programs through to the remainder of the semester.

“We want our students to be able to achieve their credentials through practical means, while at the same time, following the directives of federal and provincial health authorities,” he noted. “We are operating our core business functions, and we will update everyone impacted by the effects of COVID-19 as soon as we are able. Again, it can’t be stressed enough that everyone act responsibly and do their part and continue to work with us as part of this global effort to help contain this pandemic.”