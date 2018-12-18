The province’s justice department is looking into how an inmate at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s was mistakenly released just days before he was to be sentenced in connection with a police standoff.

Last week, Jason Earle was sentenced to time served in connection with a standoff in September. A week earlier he was who was found guilty of weapon offences as well as threatening and assaulting a police officer, charges that stemmed from a 2016 standoff on Barachois Street. He was to be sentenced today but didn’t show up for court after he was mistakenly released. Earle is looking at serious prison time with the Crown seeking more than four years in prison. Now a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The judge is taking some responsibility for the error saying, although Earle was in custody on other charges, he should have ordered him remanded into custody after he found Earle guilty earlier this month.