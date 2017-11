Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a campaign stop in Clarenville Thursday. He held a meet and greet with Liberal candidate Churence Rogers, who is running in the federal by-election in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity. Four other candidates are running. Mike Windsor is running for the Conservatives, Tyler James Downey is running for the NDP, Tyler Colbourne is running for the Green Party, and Shane Stapleton is running for the Libertarian Party.

