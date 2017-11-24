Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to former students of residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday.

He delivered the apology on behalf of the federal government at a ceremony in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Newfoundland and Labrador had been excluded from a national apology delivered by then-prime minister Stephen Harper in 2008.

“I humbly stand before you to offer a long-overdue apology … on behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians,” Trudeau said. “To all of you we are sorry.

“The kind of thinking that led to the establishment of the residential school system and left deep scars for so many has no place in our society. It was unacceptable then and it is unacceptable now.”