For the third consecutive week, the maximum regulated price of gas has dropped. Today, gasoline is down by 1.7 cents per litre. Diesel on the island is down by 0.1 cents, furnace oil drops by 0.19 cents, and stove oil decreases by 0.67 cents. Diesel in Labrador is the lone fuel to see an increase, up by 0.2 cents a litre. Propane will see no change.