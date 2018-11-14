SHARE

Graydon Pelley announced he is resigning as the president of the PC Party, and is stepping away from the party all together.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning he said the party was moving in a direction that he could no longer support.  

“As I listen to the people of the province I hear loud and clear the party system is no longer working for us. We need an alternative and we deserve better.”

Pelley announced that he will be forming a new party called NL Alliance.

