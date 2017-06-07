The Parade Commemorative Project Committee unveiled its plans Wednesday to display the many faces of the former RNC Headquarters.

The promotional signpost is a preview of the display boards and engraved paving stones which will tell the history of the area.

“At a time when some historic buildings are falling to the bulldozer, this one that is not,” says committee chair, Robert LeMessurier.

In 2014 the committee mounted a commemorative plaque at the main entrance of the current RNC Memorial Campus. It was added to honor those who died in the First World War.

The committee will add more history boards over the next couple of months: two at Memorial University and one at the Marine Institute.

The Parade Commemorative Project Committee is partnership involving Memorial University, the former College of Fisheries (now the Marine Institute of MUN) and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The project is estimated to cost $50,000. It’s been built using donations. Thus far, $30,000 has been donated to the project. LeMessurier says the project’s completion is dependent on further donations. The committee hopes to complete the project by September.