Condolences were flooding in Friday for the family of John Crosbie. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote that “Crosbie’s contributions to Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada are immeasurable. It’s no surprise that he’s being called a giant, a lion, and an iconic Canadian today.” Former prime minister Brian Mulroney said he looks forward to delivering a eulogy at Crosbie’s funeral next Thursday. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts has more reaction.

