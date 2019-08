The premier’s office is firing back at PC leader Ches Crosbie. That’s after Crosbie called for an investigation by the auditor general into government’s failure on wetland capping on Muskrat Falls. The Public Accounts Committee will meet to discuss the issue in September. PC member Tony Wakeham supports Crosbie’s request, but some of the Liberal members are taking a wait and see approach. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

