The government and Nalcor were at odds again Thursday at the Muskrat Falls inquiry. Project director Paul Harrington was cross-examined by the lawyer for Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady. Peter O’Flaherty contends that Nalcor rebuffed the government’s oversight committee when it tried to get information on the project back in 2014. But Nalcor’s lawyer argues the evidence doesn’t prove that.

