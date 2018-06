Premier Dwight Balled vowed Saturday night to lead the Liberals to victory in the 2019 provincial election. That was after he passed a leadership test with 79 per cent of delegates voting against a review at the Liberal party AGM in Gander this weekend. Some delegates quietly accused the premier of stacking the convention with his own supporters, but Ball maintains four-fifths is a big enough endorsement for him to carry on as leader. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

