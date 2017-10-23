Premier Dwight Ball unveiled the province’s plans for food self-sufficiency at an agriculture summit on Monday, part of his Way Forward document. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.