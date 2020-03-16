Premier Dwight Ball will update COVID-19 matters including an update on education system at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Premier Ball will be joined by the Honourable John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services, the Honourable Brian Warr, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

One area of focus will be the education system in the province.

