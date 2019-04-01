Premier Dwight Ball will announce the results of the Atlantic Accord at 6 p.m.

The last accord, signed in 2005, mandated Ottawa and the province to begin a review by March 31, 2019. Ball asked for that review to begin last year.

Talks have been very quiet since then, with very little information shared publicly. But the premier has insisted Newfoundland and Labrador’s right to be the principal beneficiary of its offshore resources will be protected.

NTV News will have live coverage of this evening’s announcement.