Premier Andrew Furey was sworn in as the MHA for Humber-Gros Morne on Thursday.

Furey won a byelection two weeks ago after former premier Dwight Ball vacated the seat. Furey will now be able to take his seat in the House of Assembly and answer questions from the opposition.

He also released details on the membership and terms of reference for his economic recovery task force on Thursday.

Team Members

Dame Moya Greene, Chair

Brendan Brothers

Moya Cahill

Zita Cobb

Oral Dawe

Philip Earle

Chief Misel Joe

Richard Kostoff

Iris Petten

Gary Mooney

Mary Shortall

David Vardy

Terms of Reference

The Premier’s Economic Recovery Team is tasked with developing a plan of action that will respond to the Province’s immediate fiscal challenges and plot a new course forward. In addition, the Economic Recovery Plan should also focus on programming to revitalize the economy and identify the changes required to get us there. The problems we face are serious but there are solutions available.

There are new and innovative sectors of the economy that are contributing to our economic base. We need to identify ways to enhance these opportunities. Similarly, we need to build on our strengths in the resource sector and seek new ways to diversify and extract enhanced value.

The Premier’s Economic Recovery Team (PERT) will provide an interim report to Government by February 28, 2021 with a final report due by April 30, 2021.

The Team members will provide input to these reports but the responsibility for the final report and its content will be that of the Chairperson.

In carrying out the Mandate the PERT will:

Conduct an in-depth review of the Province’s Fiscal position including: All debt of the Province whether direct or indirect; Fiscal capacity of the Province from all revenue sources; All expenditures of all Provincial, Departments, Boards, Agency, Commissions and Crown Corporations; All government programs, services and business lines and propose alternative ways of delivery and financing; and, Any other matters the PERT considers relevant to its role.



The mandate will also include providing options for economic and social diversification. The PERT will: Review the state of industry sectors; Review current economic development programs and policies; Review best practices in other jurisdictions; Identify opportunities to enhance value in both new growth areas and traditional sectors; and, Develop practical and scalable options for economic diversification.

