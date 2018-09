Premier Dwight Ball has asked the Public Utilities Board to review the Muskrat Falls project to recommend ways to mitigate power rates until 2030. It’s just one small step in a larger promise to protect ratepayers from the costs of the project, but there are still no details on what the government plans to do. PC leader Ches Crosbie called the announcement a “nothing burger,” while NDP leader Gerry Rogers called it a non-plan. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.

