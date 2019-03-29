The provincial election will happen before the end of the school year in June, Premier Dwight Ball confirmed Friday.

Ball made the comments to reporters after a funding announcement at the Emera Innovation Exchange. The election was originally scheduled for Oct. 8, but that will likely conflict with the timing of the federal election campaign.

Ball had the option of moving the vote back to November, but instead he has opted to go to the polls in the spring. The writ has not yet officially been dropped. The specific date will be set later.