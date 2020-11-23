Newfoundland and Labrador is pausing its participation in the Atlantic Bubble for two weeks, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.

That means anyone travelling to the province from the Maritimes will have to self-isolate for 14 days effective Wednesday, Nov. 25. Furey is also encouraging work camps to switch to one-month-on, one-month-off rotations to make life easier for rotational workers.

Non-essential travel is also halted between Blanc Sablon and Labrador. People travelling back and forth will need to apply for exemptions. It was reported earlier that all of the Labrador border was closed, but the new rules do not apply to Labrador West.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, announced two new cases of COVID-19, both on the west coast. One of them is the first case of a child in school contracting COVID-19. Ellwood Elementary School in Deer Lake has closed. Testing has been arranged and the student’s class is self-isolating.

