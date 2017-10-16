Premier Dwight Ball says he is willing to make legislative changes that would make Nalcor more transparent. But he wants to see the results of a review by the information and privacy commissioner first.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.