Premier Dwight Ball says he has not been summoned to testify at the Brandon Phillips murder trial. Jury selection began Monday, although by the end of the day not one juror had been chosen. Phillips is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Larry Wellman. Phillips is also the ex-boyfriend of the premier’s daughter, Jade Ball, which led to questions about whether the premier would be called as a witness. Ball told reporters Monday he has nothing to hide and would testify if he was summoned. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

