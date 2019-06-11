Premier Dwight Ball finally met with indigenous leaders from Labrador on Tuesday about methylmercury at Muskrat Falls. There has still been no movement more than a year after an expert committee recommended targeted soil clearing in the reservoir. Ball says the groups have agreed to form an implementation committee for the recommendations, but he says any decisions will be made by consensus, and the Innu Nation is still opposed to clearing soil. Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans accused the Liberals of stalling.

