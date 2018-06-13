Premier Dwight Ball posted a letter on Twitter Wednesday inviting U.S. President Donald Trump to go see “Come From Away” on Broadway.

Ball says he wants to have a “rational discussion” with Trump about tariffs amid rising trade tensions between Canada and the United States. The U.S. has slapped newsprint tariffs on the owners of Corner Brook Pulp and Paper, alleging the company has received unfair subsidies from the province.

In a June 12 letter released by the Premier’s office, Ball described Trump’s recent policies as troubling and unjustified. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, attended the musical last year alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Premier asked Trump if he’d be interested in attending the show while discussing the virtues of a positive and mutually beneficial trade relationship. Ball tweeted that hopefully the tickets will be tariff free.