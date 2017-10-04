Premier Dwight Ball was in Millerton on Wednesday to announced $250,000 in infrastructure spending, plus turn over the keys to a brand new fire truck. NTV’s Colleen Lewis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.