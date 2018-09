Premier Dwight Ball hosted his annual fundraising dinner Thursday night. He went on the attack against PC leader Ches Crosbie and made more promises about protecting ratepayers from Muskrat Falls. He floated the idea of converting oil-heated government buildings to electricity to increase demand, but had no details on cost. He also suggested extending the amortization period for Musrkat Falls loans. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

