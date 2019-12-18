Premier Dwight Ball will face a leadership review at the Liberal party’s next convention in June. The party confirmed Wednesday that the next AGM will be held in mid-June, 2020, although the exact date hasn’t been nailed down yet. The Liberal party’s by-laws require an automatic vote on a leadership review at every AGM. This will be Ball’s third review since he became premier. PC leader Ches Crosbie has called for a review of his leadership in the spring. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

