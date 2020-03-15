Premier Dwight Ball will meet with opposition leaders Ches Crosbie and Alison Coffin tomorrow, March 16, at 10 am to discuss responses in regards to COVID-19.

“Our collective priority in these discussions is the health and safety of all residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

COVID-19 is an evolving situation and our government will continue to monitor, and where necessary implement protocols required to contain the virus.”