In a statement Premier Dwight Ball says he expects Minister Crocker to work from home while he is in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

“I spoke to Minister Crocker and addressed his travel. He was remorseful and is sorry for his actions. Minister Crocker has apologized for his decision to leave the province last week and as required, will self-isolate for 14 days upon his return. Minister Crocker assured me that he will follow protocol that has been outlined by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Fitzgerald. As a Minister and MHA, I expect him to work from home during that time.

I addressed travel plans with caucus members for the weeks ahead. From a Liberal caucus view, all other members are in the province. I have heard rumblings about other party members being out the country; I also expect them to following proper protocol.”

Earlier story:

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker has posted an apology on Facebook for travelling to Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though there were no restrictions in place for this travel when we left home, it was clearly the wrong decision to leave the province. I sincerely apologize for my decision.”

Minister Crocker and his wife are now on their way home, and will self-isolate for 14 days.