Premier doesn’t deny rumours of impending public sector layoffs

Premier Dwight Ball made no denials Tuesday when asked if public sector layoffs are coming ahead of the provincial budget.

Ball told reporters he has already sent signals that the government needs to reduce the size of its footprint. The province is on a seven-year plan to get back to a balanced budget and it needs to hit certain targets along the way.

Ball said the announcement will only happen when the government works through all the details. Opposition leader Paul Davis also said he has been hearing reports of impending cuts.