Premier Dwight Ball will not remove Christopher Mitchelmore from cabinet after a report recommended he be reprimanded for the hiring of Carla Foote at The Rooms. Instead the premier is launching and independent review of how executive staff move around in government. Ball continued to deny any involvement in the hiring on Tuesday, as the House of Assembly debated a motion to force Mitchelmore to apologize. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

