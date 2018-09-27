Premier Dwight Ball says he’s confident of Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall’s running of the Muskrat Falls project, despite financial concerns with the main contractor, Astaldi.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.