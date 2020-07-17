There has been a change at the top of the provincial public service just weeks before a new premier is set to be sworn in.

Krista Quinlan has been appointed acting clerk of the executive council, Premier Dwight Ball announced Friday. She was promoted from the deputy clerk’s position.

Quinlan replaces Elizabeth Day, who left the role Friday after a 36-year career in the public service. The premier’s office no further explanation for the change.

“As an employer, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is required to maintain confidentiality related to employees’ personal information and work history,” the premier’s office said in a statement. “We are therefore unable to comment on your inquiry.”