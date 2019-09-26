Premier Dwight Ball announced the sale of the Marystown Shipyard to Paul Antle’s Marbase at the Cold Harvest aquaculture conference on Thursday morning.

The provincial government entered into an Environmental Indemnification Agreement with Marbase Marystown Inc. This agreement facilitates the completion of Marbase’s purchase of the Marystown Shipyard.

Marbase will invest $7.5 million over the next three years to establish an “innovative, fully-integrated aquaculture service hub” at the former Marystown Shipyard. The Provincial Government has agreed to complete remediation of the shipyard site, at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture industry creates 2,500 direct and indirect jobs, and has a total market value of $276 million. Industry leaders such as Cooke Aquaculture, Marine Harvest and Grieg NL have established operations in the province.