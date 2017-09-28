The provincial government will call an inquiry into the troubled Muskrat Falls project this fall, Premier Dwight Ball announced Thursday evening.

The news came in a speech at the premier’s annual $500-a-plate fundraising dinner in St. John’s. Ball had said in the past he would wait to call an inquiry because he didn’t want to disrupt the project further, which is billions of dollars over budget and two years behind schedule. But recently he hinted at moving up the timeline when he told government departments to begin drafting terms of reference.

“I will not let power rates in this province double, and this fall an inquiry into Muskrat Falls will be officially called,” Ball said in his speech.

Ball, who has faced rumours of leadership unrest in the Liberal party recently, gave a fiery speech that defended his approach to governing and attacked past Tory premiers in the same breath as the populism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“But now we find ourselves in a time where careful and informed decisions should rule the day; where collaboration, not conflict, will be the key to our success,” he said.

“I’m not Donald Trump, and to be quite frank I’m not Paul Davis or Danny Williams, either, and I will not apologize for that. I’m not going to ignore facts to feed talking points.”