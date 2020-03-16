Premier Dwight Ball has announced that all in-school classes in the province has been suspended effective immediately, in response the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be allowed to enter schools in the province until Wednesday to collect their belongings.

Day care centers and the College of the North Atlantic campuses are also closing effective immediately.

Premier Ball says work-from-home arrangements are being put in place for public sector workers.

Chief Medical Officer Janice Fitzgerald says there is still just one presumptive COVID-19 case in the province. 193 people are in isolation.

Fitzgerald says the woman who is the presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region is doing well.