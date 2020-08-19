Just hours after being sworn in as the province’s 14th premier, Andrew Furey announced his new Cabinet, with the Premier and all Ministers being sworn in at Government House.

“This is a new cabinet for a new time. I am honoured to have been sworn-in as the 14th Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and to be leading this strong team of Ministers as we work together to serve the people of this great province,” said Premier Furey.

The following is a list of Cabinet Ministers by department:

Premier and Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs – Hon. Andrew Furey

Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation – Hon. Siobhan Coady

Minister of Education – Hon. Tom Osborne

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology and Attorney General – Hon. Andrew Parsons

Minister of Justice and Public Safety, President of Treasury Board and Government House Leader – Hon. Steve Crocker

Minister of Immigration, Skills and Labour and Minister Responsible for Workplace NL – Hon. Gerry Byrne

Minister of Health and Community Services – Hon. John Haggie

Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and Deputy Government House Leader – Hon. Lisa Dempster

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Bernard Davis

Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation and Minister Responsible for the Status of Persons with Disabilities – Hon. Brian Warr

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency – Hon. Derrick Bragg

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Municipalities, Registrar General, and Minister Responsible for the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board – Hon. Derek Bennett

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture – Hon. Elvis Loveless

Minister of Digital Government and Service Newfoundland and Labrador, Minister Responsible for the Office of the Chief Information Officer and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs – Hon. Sarah Stoodley.

