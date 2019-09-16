Premier Dwight Ball and Grand Chief Gregory Rich signed an agreement Monday to create a long-term working group to address the Innu Nation’s concerns.

Ball met Rich in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after Liberal MHA Perry Trimper resigned from cabinet for a voicemail in which he accused Innu of playing the “race card”. Ball also agreed to expedite settlement of the Innu Nation’s land claim.

The two leaders issued the following joint statement:

“Innu leaders from the communities of Sheshatshiu and Natuashish and the Premier met at length today in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to discuss Innu concerns about institutional racism in the provincial government. This meeting followed the release late last week of a disturbing voicemail recording that included comments that were disrespectful of the Innu people of Labrador by former minister and former Speaker of the House Perry Trimper.

“The Premier and the Innu leadership are in agreement that racism in any form is unacceptable.

“In today’s meeting, the Innu leadership proposed the formation of a long-term working group to address their concerns. The Premier agreed to the prompt establishment of su ch a working group to ensure Innu people are treated with dignity, equality and respect.

“In order to achieve this objective, the mandate of the working group will be to develop concrete measures to ensure elected officials and government employees have an understanding and appreciation of Innu culture, values and history. These measures will be developed for all government programs and services such as health, justice and corrections.

“The Premier has also committed to expedite land claims and self-government negotiations on matters of provincial responsibility. The conclusion of this agreement will be a key step towards reconciliation and the recognition of and respect for Innu rights.

“Innu Nation Grand Chief Gregory Rich and Premier Dwight Ball look forward to advancing these important commitments for the benefit of the Innu of Labrador.”