Premier Andrew Furey has added new faces to an expanded provincial cabinet.

Four new ministers were sworn in, while two have left. There are now 16 people in the cabinet.

Premier and Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs – Hon. Andrew Furey

Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, President of Treasury Board, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation – Hon. Siobhan Coady

Minister of Education – Hon. Tom Osborne

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology – Hon. Andrew Parsons

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation and Government House Leader – Hon. Steve Crocker

Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills – Hon. Gerry Byrne

Minister of Health and Community Services – Hon. John Haggie

Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, and Deputy Government House Leader – Hon. Lisa Dempster

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister Responsible for Labour and Minister Responsible for Workplace NL – Hon. Bernard Davis

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture – Hon. Derrick Bragg

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency – Hon. Elvis Loveless

Minister of Digital Government and ServiceNL, Minister Responsible for the Office of the Chief Information Officer and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs – Hon. Sarah Stoodley

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality – Hon. Pam Parsons

Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development, Minister Responsible for the Status of Persons with Disabilities, Minister Responsible for the Community Sector and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation – Hon. John Abbott

Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General – Hon. John Hogan, Q.C.

Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs and Registrar General – Hon. Krista Lynn Howell

The new class of MHAs will then be sworn in at the House of Assembly on Monday morning and will hold an election for Speaker on Monday afternoon.

The only district that won’t be sworn in is St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi, which is subject to a recount. Liberal John Abbott finished ahead of NDP leader Alison Coffin by 53 votes in the official results. But the NDP has made allegations in court documents about potentially thousands of ballots either being improperly counted or improperly rejected.