Preliminary inquiry begins for man accused of murdering five-year-old daughter

There was a full courtroom in Harbour Grace Thursday as the preliminary hearing began for Trent Butt, who is accused of murdering his five-year-old daughter, Quinn.

Butt was charged with first-degree murder and arson after Quinn was found dead in a house fire in April 2016. He has appeared in court several times by video link, but Wednesday was the first time he had appeared in person.

The public gallery was full for Butt’s appearance. He made no eye contact with anyone as he entered the court.

Ten days have been set aside for a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial. The content of hearings cannot be reported publicly.