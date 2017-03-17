Preliminary hearing set for murder charge against Graham Veitch

Graham Veitch, who is charged with murdering his mother’s partner, will be tried in Supreme Court by judge and jury.

On Friday, the 19-year-old’s lawyers set a two week preliminary hearing for October, 2017. Veitch is facing a first-degree murder charge after an alleged violent assault on his family.

Last December, 55-year-old David Collins was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries. Veitch is also charged with assaulting his mother and brother with a hammer and assaulting a police officer.

After three consecutive psychiatric assessment orders in January, Veitch was found fit to stand trial.