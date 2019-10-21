The family of Chantal John, who was murdered last winter, came face to face with the man accused of her death on Monday.

In a crowded courtroom in Grand Falls-Windsor, Kirk Keeping was in the room for the first day of a preliminary inquiry. The details of the inquiry cannot be released because of a publication ban, but the court is hearing from several witnesses to the events last January.

The family wore t-shirts depicting the red dress, recognizing missing and murdered indigenous woman with Justice for Chantal written on the back.

The hearings are expected to continue until Friday.