Power Warning in effect for Avalon Peninsula

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is asking customers on the Avalon Peninsula to conserve electricity where possible.

Conservation will help the utilities as they continue to restore power to customers who have been without service since Saturday. Newfoundland Power says about 70,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outage. By Sunday afternoon that number was down to 20,000 with most customers expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Unit 1 at the Holyrood Generating Station remains offline but is being brought back slowly Sunday afternoon. Progress for bringing this unit back online has been delayed by an issue in the switchyard caused by salt on equipment from the extreme winds over the past 24 hours.

N.L. Hydro provided some tips for conservation:

R educe heat by just a few degrees

Avoid appliances that use hot water

Turn off lighting

For more information on how to conserve: https://www.nlhydro.com/system-information/how-to-conserve-energy/

