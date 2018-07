Tory leader Ches C rosbie wants the government to disclose how it intends to deal with soaring energy rates. Crosbie said today that there’s still no plan to bring relief – even after Dwight Ball’s Liberals have been in office three years. Crosbie says the Public Utilities Board should be tasked with coming up with recommendations – on what we should have to pay, and how to help soften the blow.

