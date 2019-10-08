Electricity has been restored to two communities in Labrador after fire damaged their diesel generating plant early yesterday morning, knocking out power to about 300 people.

Residents of Charlottetown and Pinsent’s Arm can turn on their lights again.

The fire around 5 a.m. Monday damaged the local generating station.

It was extinguished by around 9:00 yesterday morning. By 4 p.m., NL Hydro crews were on the scene assessing the damage and looking at ways to get the lights back on. By 9:30 last night temporary generators had been brought in and connected to the system and the electricity was flowing again. Permanent repairs are required before the plant can be put back into service.