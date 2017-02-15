Power refunds in the mail

Close to 300,000 residents will be receiving refunds from either Newfoundland Power or Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

The first payments were made today in a refund that will see the two utility companies pay out, after taxes, close to $154 million to refund customers for over-payments between 2007 and 2013.

Newfoundland Power’s customers will be refunded over $129 million with close to $9 million going to Hydro’s customers.

The refund for each customer will be first credited against any existing balance on their electricity account. A cheque will be issued through the mail for the remaining amount.

The refunds for customers average $5.58 per month during the refund period. $3.05 per month for those residents without electric heat use.

A customer refunded the full 80 months would see a total of $446.40 in return.

The refund will be reflected on the next electricity bills for eligible customers. Customers should allow for 10 business days for delivery after today’s mailing date.