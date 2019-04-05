A 21-year-old man from Avondale, who is facing some 40 charges, will potentially be sentenced this summer even though he hasn’t entered pleas on any of the charges.

In October in 2018, Jesse Lewis was sentenced to six months for driving while prohibited, but he was acquitted of aggravated assault in connection a 2017 shooting. While awaiting sentencing on those charges, Lewis is accused in connection with a one man crime wave that spanned nearly 100 kilometers, and involved two stolen vehicles. The incident led to several accidents, police chases and a carjacking.

It began when police say Lewis stole a car in Avondale. They say while speeding, he side-swiped another vehicle, stole gas and caused several additional accidents. At one point they say he attempted to ram three police cars. After hitting a light pole, Lewis is reported to have used a screwdriver to carjack a minivan from a grandmother and three children.

A full day has been set aside for sentencing this summer for what is expected to be facts and sentencing.