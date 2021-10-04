The PC party has elected a new executive that will set the dates for the next leadership convention. PC MHA Tony Wakeham and former party president Eugene Manning say they’ll make a decision on whether they’ll run once the dates are set. Outgoing St. John’s city councillor and former cabinet minister Shawn Skinner says he will not run, while former Howley mayor Wayne Bennett announced on Twitter he will seek the leadership. Bennett ran for the leadership in 2014 but was disqualified. Meanwhile, the party sent signals it will be focussing on health care as the top issue leading into the next election. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.