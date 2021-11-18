Public Health is advising anyone who visited Piatto Pizzeria and Enoteca Midtown , 60 Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s, on Tuesday November 16th, from 1:00p.m. – 3:00p.m, to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

People who visited this location and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited this location and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: