Public Health is advising anyone who visited Piatto Pizzeria and Enoteca Midtown , 60 Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s, on Tuesday November 16th, from 1:00p.m. – 3:00p.m, to arrange for COVID-19 testing.
People who visited this location and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited this location and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever, including chills or sweats;
- A new or worsening cough;
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;
- Runny, stuffy or congested nose;
- Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;
- Headache;
- Loss of sense of smell or taste;
- Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;
- New onset of muscle aches;
- Loss of appetite;
- Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,
- Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.