Bay St. George RCMP received a call of two vehicles speeding and possibly racing on the Hansen Highway in Stephenville, on Oct. 4, just before 10 pm.

One of the vehicles collided with the other vehicle resulting in considerable damage. The vehicles fled the scene before police could respond, but after several hours the officers located and arrested the alleged drivers.

Two 18-year-old Stephenville men were arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle as a result. Both men will appear in Stephenville Provincial Court on Dec. 3, 2018.