Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The fifth new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

The sixth new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There are six new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,441 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The presumptive positive case reported Wednesday, August 25 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region has now been confirmed positive and is included in the province’s total active case count.

NEW | Possible exposure sites: Costco (Sunday Aug. 22 from 1-2 p.m.) and Sobeys in Paradise (Tuesday Aug. 24 from 5-5:30 pm) Public health has detected the virus in Paradise through wastewater testing. More details attached.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld pic.twitter.com/VubeAvxYZX — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) August 27, 2021

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows: